Bhopal: CM goes to Morena on Sunday, convenes meeting at night

Bhopal: The death of five persons in violence in the state during ‘Bharat Bandh’ has once again exposed the incompetency of the government over law and order. It was predicted; when the Supreme Court gave its verdict on an Act related to SC & ST, that the resentment in these sections may turn violent. Earlier, the government failed to prove its efficiency on law and order during farmers’ agitation.

Police were receiving inputs of chances of violence during Bharat Bandh. Police headquarters had issued orders to continue deployment of additional police force, which was sent to sensitive districts on Hanuman Jayanti. Despite this, police force failed to check the violent incidents in the state.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had gone to Morena on Sunday to attend ‘kisan samman yatra’. The happening of such dreaded violence on the second day of Chouhan’s visit, shows a big failure on the part of the district police. Chouhan, after coming back from Morena, had a meeting with officers at CM House on Sunday night, over the proposed Bharat Bandh. It was informed in the meeting that disturbances may happen in Gwalior, Morena, Rewa, Satna, Ujjain, Sagar and Dewas. An alert was sent to superintendents of police (SPs) of all districts. Despite this, violence at large scale in the state has come as a big failure.

Punjab averted violence deploying army and controlling social media. The messages sent on social media are said to be a big cause of violence in the state and the government failed to check on it. Police have appeared to fail in checking violent incidents on several occasions in the past. Communal clashes in Bhopal and communal riots in Vidisha are some of the many incidents as a testimony to the weakness of the police.

CM conducts emergency meeting, asks to stop violence anyhow

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after the incidents of violence in Gwalior, Morena and Bhind, conducted an emergency meeting. Chouhan sought detailed information about the developments from public relations minister Narottam Mishra, director general of police (DGP) Rishi Shukla, top officers of police department and officials of CM Secretariat. Chouhan asked the officials to check the violence anyhow.

He also spoke to several ministers on telephone and asked them to keep a track on the developments. Chouhan also asked his ministers to contact the people of both the communities and ensure peace in the district. The officers during the meeting too, kept Chouhan updated with the latest situation. Chouhan too during the meeting spoke to leaders of these three districts and administrative officials.

Chouhan speaks to Rajnath Singh

Chief minister also spoke to Union home minister Rajnath Singh and gave him information about law and order in the state. Chouhan has requested Singh to provide additional companies of CRPF. Chouhan also spoke to Union minister and Gwalior MP, Narendra Singh Tomar to provide necessary force from the home department. Chouhan has also given information about the deaths taking place in class conflicts taking place in state to the top leaders of BJP party organisation.