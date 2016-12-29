Bhopal: ‘CM Effect’ leads to cosmetic changes only

BHOPAL: CM visited Hamidia Hospital five days ago on Friday and made drastic changes in the offices of hospital and medical education department. Removal of ACS Medical education and Gandhi Medical College dean, followed by removal of superintendent of Hamidia Hospital on Saturday has not really changed anything at Hamidia Hospital in terms of facilities, hygiene and cleanliness.

There is strong whiff of chlorine in atmosphere in the hospital but garbage could be seen lying on ground very easily. At Kamla Nehru Hospital there was only one dustbin between the two floors, kept on the stairs apart from the new dustbin of BMC, placed on the main gate of the hospital. When asked, the staff said that dustbins have been removed as new dustbins are coming.

In the main building of the hospital, medical waste kept lying outside the medicine ward. When asked about it, staff said that after cleaning the whole floor, the waste will be removed together. The staff, on condition of anonymity said that they had to carry the waste through stairs and it will be very tiring if they start taking waste after cleaning wards one by one.

Though cleaning and renovation has begun at Hamidia Hospital but it is limited to only the outer parts of the hospital and the wards inside are still in the same condition like before. Broken viles, hospital masks, used cotton were easily visible inside the hospital. There was no cleaner for the toilet of the ICU and surgery ward as ordered by collector after monitoring the facilities.

Patients said that facilities are almost same as they were because they have not seen any major change in the hospital till now.

Superintendent Dr Deepak Marawi said that the things will take a little time. “We have made some huge changes till now. As you can see the hospital has also been cleaned, police post has been established, guards have been appointed, the shed has also been cleaned and the work is still in progress”, he said.

37-yr-old medicines surface in spring cleaning of store

Though Hamidia Hospital is facing shortage of medicines and is taking help from JP hospital, a huge amount of medicines have been found in the stores of the hospital. The stock which includes medicines dating back to even 1979 were found during clearance. Superintendent on being asked that about why expired medicines are still stored, he said that they have not been dumped. “These are all discarded medicines”, he said. Presently JP hospital is supplying about 51 medicines to Hamidia hospital, which are out of stock.

HRC seeks report on patients dying without treatment

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of two incidents related to violation of human rights in Hamidia Hospital. The Commission has taken cognisance of the death of a patient who did not get treatment in Hamidia Hospital. The commission has sought report from principal secretary, health, superintendent of Hamidia Hospital and DIG Police and Bhopal collector within a week. The second incident was of death of two infants due to carelessness of nurses in Sultania Hospital. Principal secretary, health, superintendent, Sultania Hospital and Collector Bhopal have been asked to submit a report before January 5, 2017.