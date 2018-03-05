Bhopal: CM constitutes poll reform panel to mull on simultaneous elections

Narottam Mishra to be the chair; report to be submitted to Centre, EC

BHOPAL: Amid the Central Government advocating simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to constitute a committee on electoral reforms. Parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra has been named the chairman of the committee.

The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the decision at a press conference here on Sunday.

Chouhan said that poll reforms are being actively and extensively discussed all over the country. If elections are held only once every five years, it would give a tremendous push to the developmental activities. He said that the committee would deeply and comprehensively examine all the issues involved. It will also seek public opinion before finalising its report.

He said that assembly elections in the state will be held as per schedule, adding that simultaneous elections in the country would require a Constitutional amendment which does not seem feasible in the near future. He said that even when elections are held in one state, officers from another state are sent there as election observers, thus adversely impacting official work in both.

GAD minister Lal Singh Arya, senior journalists Girijashankar and Mahesh Shrivastava, MPTDC chairperson Tapan Bhowmick, ACS Rajnish Vaish, principal secretary Veera Rana, BJP state general secretary V.D. Sharma and retired IAS officers M.M. Upadhyaya and Shivnarayan Rupla would be its members. The panel will be a government committee.

Shah can do the impossible

Referring to the BJP’s scintillating victory in elections in NE states, the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a leader par excellence and that Amit Shah knows “how to extract oil from sand”. He said that the leftists have been playing a bloody game in Kerala, West Bengal and Tripura. In Tripura alone, more than 20 BJP workers have been killed.

Assembly polls no challenge

He said that the assembly polls later this year pose no challenge for the BJP. Referring to the Mungaoli and Kolaras by-poll outcome, he said that defeats are always distressful. “Elections are fought to win them but we are satisfied that we have been able to increase our vote share”, he said.