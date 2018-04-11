Bhopal: CM announce reforms, Sops in meeting with revenue officials

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a meeting with the the revenue department on Tuesday directed officials to distribute housing Pattas to landless people in campaign mode by the September end. He praised the staff of revenue department for its disposal of more than 12 lakh cases of mutation and division and more than 1 lakh cases of diversion and more than 4.5 copies of Khasra and B-1. Chouhan said that the revenue department has done work for the interests of the people as there is no case of undisputed-mutation-division across the state.

Sops for Farmers

Drought Relief Rs 1880 crore

Relief of Hail Affected Rs 300 crore

Relief for farmers affected by natural calamities increased from Rs 2000 to Rs 5000

Maximum limit has also been increased from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh.

Farmers will be given information about land through Kisan App

Sops for Patwaris

All Patwaris have been provided mobile phones.

Integrated mobile platform will be applicable by May for all revenue staff.

Tender for land helpline call centre has been released.

Patwaris will be given laptops for online work.

Upcoming Reforms

Remuneration of landless Kotwars will be increased.

Constitution of a drafting committee reformation in the land-revenue code

Renewal of Nazool Pattas in simplified rates

Online facility for land-revenue, nazool rent and payment of premium..

A committee under chief secretary to examine land allotment cases of government undertakings.

A special campaign to update maps and Khasras.

New Jobs after 21 years