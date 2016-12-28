Bhopal: ‘Cleanliness campaign not complete without spot fine on littering in market’

BHOPAL: Businessmen of Second Bus Stop (Tulsi Nagar) market raised voice against lethargic attitude of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for not installing garbage containers and improving drainage system of the market.

They are also fed up with people spitting at public places so they have demanded to strictly implement spot fine for spitting in public and particularly on walls.

BMC has already implemented the spot fine for urinating in public place and dumping garbage at wish and will.

But now the traders have demanded proper implementation of it to discourage the people.

However, they have welcomed the campaign of BMC “Mera Pran:

Bhopal No-1″ in which BMC washes entire market without disturbing any one.

However, they said that the public places again become dirty in the same way before being washed as people litter them by freely spitting and dumping garbage.

Firdos Ahmed

“It is good decision. But BMC should also improve drainage system of the market. When we wash our shop, it create water logging in market premises as there is no drain and drainage system. Besides, there is no garbage container for dumping garbage. BMC should strictly implement spot fine for spitting in public.”

Vikas Sadana

“We will cooperate with BMC administration which has taken the decision to wash the market in the night. It will not disturb any one and BMC will find entire open market it is easy for it to wash.”

Rajendra Parikh

“It is highly deplorable condition that roadside parking is being promoted. It hinders the footfall at the shop. And it is business loss for us. There must be proper parking lots. BMC campaign is good to maintain the neatness in the market.”

Girish Chandani

“BMC should also systematize the haphgazar parking as it is big headache for us. However, the campaign is no doubt, good. We support and appreciate BMC administration particularly Mayor Alok Sharma for launching such a nice campaign to maintain the neatness in the market.”

Ashutosh Pare

“The campaign is good and we should appreciate BMC administration for launching it to wash the market in night. It is must for the proper sanitation in the market. It will boost the business. Businessmen should support and come forward for cooperation.”