Bhopal: Clean chit to former collector SK Vashishtha in corporators’ thrashing incident

Bhopal: A probe commission, set up to investigate into the incident of beating up of BJP corporators, in its report, has given clean chit to then collector SK Vashishtha. The report was tabled in the House on Monday. BJP corporators got injured in clashes during election of Municipal Corporation’s president in 2000.

The corporators were also thrashed following a dispute with junior doctors during their stay in hospital. A probe commission, headed by justice SK Dubey, was set up to investigate into the incident. During elections of Municipal Corporation president, Congress had fielded Sunil Sood while Surendranath Singh was BJP candidate.

The incident happened in 2000 when BJP was in opposition. Union minister Uma Bharati and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had raised the issued and demanded to take action against then collector SK Vashishtha. The Commission’s report stated that Vashishtha could not be held responsible for the entire episode.

The report rejected the contention that BJP corporator got injured when police force was applied. Doctors were also not held responsible for beating up corporators. The report has appreciated Vashishtha who showed patience when BJP corporators had surrounded him.

It is also stated in the report that permission was given to three Congress leaders namely Suresh Pachauri, Arif Aqueel and PC Sharma to attend the meeting. When BJP candidate registered his objection on this, his objection was rejected by the then collector.

The Commission admitted that the definition of corporator was ignored but it was considered as mistake not done deliberately. Though the Commission said no one except corporators should be allowed permission to enter in municipal corporation elections.

The report cited stampede and corporators jostling with each other as the reasons behind the wounds sustained by BJP corporators. The use of police force was also termed as valid in the report. The Commission’s report has said that the corporators were beaten up by anti-social elements and not by doctors.