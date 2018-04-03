Bhopal: City’s Khushi, Rashmi are on cloud nine

Bhopal: 12-year-old Khushi and 15-year-old Rashmi were on cloud nine when they came to know that a Hindi short film, ‘The Manliest Man’ in which they acted has won accolades at international film festival. The movie, directed by Anil Gulati, bagged the best film award at Los Angeles in Feedback Film Festival. The 23-minute film was screened in the fest last month.

The two budding actors, who played the role of Ganga and Jamuna in the short film, are students of Parvarish – The Museum School, Bhopal. Khushi who lives in a slum area near 12 Number Stop was in all smiles while taking to Free Press. “I am elated because the movie has won the award. Unbelievable it is! Working in the movie is just like a dreams come true,” said Khushi beaming.

“Before that, I didn’t act. I didn’t take any training in acting, either. Yes, of course, I took part in cultural activities in school,” she elaborated. On being asked about the reaction of her parents and family, Khushi informed that she has been raised by her mother single handily as her father is no more. “My mother who works as domestic help is very happy to see me daughter on TV. She too never imagined that I would get a chance work in movie. My neighbours are also glad to know that a girl from their mohalla has worked in movie,” said Khushi who acting, love drawing and dancing.

Similarly, Rashmi Ahirwar, who played the role of Yamuna in the movie, said she was very happy to know that the movie in which she worked has been adjudged the best. “I had never imagined that I will get a chance to work in any movie. I got the role after the audition. Initially, I was scared as I dint know anything about acting and had never acted. Also, I didn’t take any training in acting. But gradually I started enjoying shooting and felt very good, said the budding actor who resides in slum area of Kolar Colony.

My role in the movie is of few minutes in which I had to sing song ‘Gore-gore gaal per til…. My shooting was of three days, informed Rashmi whose favourite actors are Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. My parents and neighbours are very happy to know that I worked in movie and will be seen on screen, she said giggling.

Rashmi, whose father is an auto driver and mother works as domestic help, said that she wants to be a police officer to check crime against women. Elated Shibani Ghosh, the founder of Parvarish, said “it is a matter of pride that our children act in the prestigious movie and it has won award.” “The movie was released on Youtube last August or September and had won huge appreciation. The movie will be screened soon in Bhopal and the director is searching for a suitable place for it, she added.