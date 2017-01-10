Bhopal: City youth sensitised on newborn care

BHOPAL: A youth meeting was held on Monday at UNICEF office as part of Youth for Children project which is being implemented by NGO, ANSH. Around 25 young people participated in the same. A session on sanitation, its linkage with health of children and stunting was taken by Pankaj Mathur, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh WASH specialist.

He stressed on the need of behaviour change, and call for making sanitation a collective effort of the community.

Dr Vandana Bhatia, health specialist with UNICEF, MP spoke on the challenges of newborn care, immunisation and efforts being taken by the state in these areas.

Anil Gulati, communication specialist, MP UNICEF conducted the session and worked out with young people as to what are the steps young people can take and how they can contribute to the cause.

Kokila Bhattarcharya and Mohsin Khan, with ANSH shared that ‘Youth groups plan to adopt areas where they can spread awareness and also link them to the state and government initiatives particularly sanitation and newborn care.