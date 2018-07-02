Bhopal: City truckers extend support to AIMTC’s nationwide strike call

Bhopal: Bhopal Trucks Transport Sangharsh Samiti has extended its support to the proposed nationwide indefinite strike called by All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on July 20. The strike has been called demanding toll barrier-free India, transparency and reduction in third party insurance premium, e-way bill operational issues and streamlining of port congestion.

Harish Dabar, president of Bhopal Truck Sangharsh Samiti, said that time has come to stand against the repressive policies of the government which are trampling the transport sector. “We have been demanding reduction in diesel prices and uniform pricing nationally besides a quarterly revision of fuel prices (instead of the present daily revision), but in vain. Our pleas have fallen on deaf ears and we are compelled to go on nationwide strike. We supported the government on GST, demonetization and e-payment but government has failed to redress the problems of truck operators. Government only give assurance but problems are still unsolved,” said Dabar.

He further decried that transport business is already facing recession. Increasing investment cost in the business, delay in payment and other factors, has compounded the problems and the situation complicated for truck operators, he said, adding that indifferent attitude of the central government has created resentment among truck operators.

The strike is likely to have impact on import-export trade, port operations, transportation of manufacturing and industrial goods and commodities. Sources indicated that private tourist bus associations may also join the stir as one of the demands include national permit for buses and tourist vehicles.