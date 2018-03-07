Bhopal: City of Lakes turns colourful on Rang Panchami

Bhopal: The residents of Bhopal known as City of Lakes dunked themselves in colours on the occasion of Rang Panchami, which was celebrated with gusto on Tuesday.

The revelers came out from all corners of the city to play with colours and converged at Somwara Chowk where colours were splashed through tankers. Traffic was diverted to ensure safe celebrations. Besides, people gathered in large numbers at Bittan Market, Dussehra Maidan. Larger number of revelers joined to celebrate with DJ music. Similar was the scene in other localities including Kolar and Misrod.

Right wing outfits like Rajput Samaj, Hindu Utsav Samiti, Sanskriti Bachao Manch lent a new look to celebrations. They greeted people cutting across caste lines to convey the message of communal harmony and peace. Sanskriti Bachao Manch covener Chandrashekhar Tiwari said, “Ways of celebration should not be changed. We conserve water throughout the year but for Holi, which is festival of colour, we should be free to use water.”

He said preventing people from playing with water on Holi and Rang Panchami kills the charm of festival. “It robs off the charm of actual Holi festival. So, it is not justified,” Tiwari remarked. Nevertheless, residents with colours at Rievera township, Minal residency, Akriti Eco-City. The college students played with colours at hostels and greeted each other on this festival. School students avoided as CBSE board examinations have begun.