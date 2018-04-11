Bhopal: City gives thumbs down to anti-quota bandh

Bhopal: State capital heaved a sigh of relief, as ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by groups demanding a rollback of caste-based reservation, passed off peacefully on Tuesday. The nationwide anti-reservation bandh evoked very lukewarm response here in the city as educational institutions including schools, colleges, business and commercial establishments remained open and vehicular traffic remained normal.

In response to the anti-reservation protest call, some shopkeepers kept their establishments shut during the morning hours, however, they operated later in the day. As a precautionary measure, the administration had clamped prohibitory order (Section 144) in the city and deployed heavy police force to prevent any violence and loss of life and property amid calls on social media for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ by various anti-reservation groups to protest clashes during the SC/ST Bharat Bandh on April 2.

As many as 6000 police personnel were deployed to avert any untoward incident. The police department kept a strict watch on social media and an all prominent squares including Board Office Square, where the Dalits had staged protest on April 2. Normal traffic plied uninterrupted on prominent routes like Link Road no-1, Board Office Square, DB Mall, Jyoti Talkies Square, Roshanpura Square.

However, even as educational institutions remained opened on the day, the attendance in school remained poor as many parents did not send their wards to schools fearing any violence. Though schools were opened, but school administration suspended their bus services forcing parents to arrange for their transportation.

Strict police vigilance and patrolling in the city dispelled fear and the people carried out their routine activity on the day. Commercial activities in areas like New Market, MP Nagar, Chowk Bazar, Bairagarh, Budwara, Hamidia Road remained unaffected and they shopkeepers continued business as usual.

Even all the malls including DB Mall, Ashima Mall, C-21 Mall, People Mall, Auora Mall, remained opened and average a footfall. Normal trading picked up after noon as shops are usually open after 11.00 am in prominent commercial complex.

The call for the bandh against caste-based reservations was posted on social media sites, but no organisation or leader had claimed responsibility for it. Though messages in support of the bandh call did the rounds of social media platforms over the last few days, the response to the stir was lukewarm.