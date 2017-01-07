Bhopal: CII Young Indians to motivate 10000 to donate organs

BHOPAL: CII Young Indians plans to motivate as many as 10,000 Bhopal residents to donate their organs by January 20 – celebrated Organ Donation Day by the Young Indians.

To achieve this target, volunteers of the organisation are organising workshops, seminars, counselling sessions and other motivational activities in industrial units and educational institutions, besides spreading awareness through social media and their website

This was informed at a press conference organised here on Friday. The conference was addressed by Dr. Rakesh Bhargava, honorary member CII Young Indians, Bhavna Banerji, vertical head, “Gift an Organ” and Young Indians Bhopal chapter chairman Rakesh Sukhramani. Dr. Bhargava said that due to lack of awareness very few people come forward to donate their organs. He said “Every minute one person dies in India for want of an organ. One donor can save eight lives. There are 37 organs and tissues one can donate”.