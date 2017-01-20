Bhopal: CII Young Indians to felicitate organ donors

BHOPAL: CII Young Indians will felicitate 14 organ donors – who or their family members have already donated organs on YI National Organ Day (20 January). The felicitation programme will be held on Tuesday at DB City Mall at 4.30 pm. ASP, Bhopal Samir Yadav will also be felicitated for making green corridor for the first ever liver transplantation in Madhya Pradesh last November.

Besides a street play on the importance of organ donation will also be staged on the occasion. The volunteers of Young Indians will make arrangements for on the spot voluntary organ donation pledge. According to YI Bhopal Gift An Organ vertical head and an organ and tissue donor Bhavna Banerji their campaign is getting support from the residents of Bhopal. Under the campaign, they have received pledges from Harshwardhan Johri, 82 to Vikas Tripathi, 23. So far more than 40 people have signed the organ donation pledge.