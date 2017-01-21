Bhopal: CII felicitated organ donors, family members

BHOPAL: On the occasion of YI National Organ Day, CII Young Indians felicitated 14 organ donors and their family members who have already donated organs on Friday at DB City Mall.

The donors who were felicitated are Kamal Bhandari, Dr. Anil Shrivastava, Kamaldeep Saluja, Pradeep Goyal, Dr. Lahari, Rakesh, Haji Niaz, Neeti, Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, Dr. Veena Vankhede, Sanjeev Bhargava, Sunita Gupta, Ankita Shrivastava and Pradeep Karambelkar.

ASP, Traffic, Samir Yadav, who played key role in making green corridor for the first ever liver transplantation of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal last November, was also feted. The programme began with a street play which was based on the importance of organ donation. The volunteers of Young Indians also received number of organ donation pledges on the spot.