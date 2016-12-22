Bhopal: Christmas Sandesh Yatra tomorrow

BHOPAL: As a part of Christmas celebrations, the Archdiocese of Bhopal is organising nine-day special Novena prayers in all the churches. Besides, “Christmas Sandesh Yatra” in which tableau of different churches will be displayed, will be taken out on December 23 from New Saifia College Campus to Asha Niketan Campus. On the midnight of December 24, there will be a special Holy Mass to pray for peace, love and prosperity of the humanity.

Christmas brings good news for the underprivileged including the poor, the sick, and the sinners and the so called outcastes. Christmas is a reminder of God’s infinite love for us, in spite of our weakness. Christmas is not about possession and consumption or about creating envy in the hearts of the have-nots, a press note said.