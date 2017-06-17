Bhopal: Chouhan to Modi Cash crunch, low prices of crops triggered peasant unrest

Bhopal: Shortage of cash and low price of farm produce are among the key reasons for the farmers’ protest in Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PMO had sought to know from the state government the reasons that led to farmers taking to the streets in the state. The PMO has sought report directly from the CM on the factors leading to the farmers’ protest.

The government has sent data related to agriculture production to the Centre. The PMO has been informed that the farmers are short on cash due to delay in clearing of cheques and other reasons and that has also contributed to the anger of the farmers. PMO had also sought inputs on the steps taken by the state government to deal with the agitation.

Earlier, the home department had sent report to Union home ministry about the firing on farmers at Mandsaur. Now, inputs have been sought from the agriculture department. The Centre may take some major steps to ameliorate the problems being faced by the farmers based on these reports and other inputs.