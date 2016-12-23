Bhopal: Choked drains, haphazardly parked autos bane of Malviya Nagar market

BHOPAL: Businessmen of Malviya Nagar have demanded that the choked drains in the area should be cleaned by the BMC forthwith. Choked drains have become the main headache for them as filth spreads all over the roads even after a brief spell of rain.

They have welcomed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s ‘Mera Pran: Bhopal No-1″ campaign under which the BMC administration washes market and roads in the night. Besides, businessmen have thanked the BMC for construction of the road passing through the market, which was badly damaged in rains.

Road construction was a long-pending demand of the local businessmen. Now that the BMC has constructed it, they are happy.

Auto rickshaw drivers, who park their vehicles bang in the middle of the market, are causing problems to local traders. They have demanded that there must be a fixed stand for auto rickshaws.

Rahul Malviya

“It is a good decision of the BMC. We not only appreciate BMC for the campaign but we assure the BMC administration of our full support and cooperation to make the campaign successful. Public participation is must to make any campaign successful.”

Harsh Arora

“We thank the BMC for constructing the road which was badly damaged in the rains. We raised the issue on many platforms and our efforts have born fruits. As far as the campaign is concerned, keeping the markets clean is a good idea.”

Abhish Dhar

“The campaign is a good idea. More and more people will associate themselves with the campaign. And this is needed to make the campaign successful.”

Hridesh Nowrang

“Washing the markets in night is really a good decision. Now the BMC should clean the choked drains so that they don’t overflow even after short shower. BMC should not abandon the campaign.”