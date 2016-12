BHOPAL: Children’s Literary Festival-Wake Up Kid will be organised at Swami Vivekanand Library from December 29 to 31 for the school students. As many as nine events including no-generation gap, spin a yarn, story telling and spellethon will be held.

The event is aimed at giving an opportunity to the students to interact with each other, developing literary interest, learning by fun and healthy competition. There is no entry fee to participate in the Festival.