Bhopal: Children to plant saplings on Xmas with a message

Bhopal: Parvarish -The Museum School, Bhopal, has decided to celebrate Christmas as ‘Treesmas’ this year with an aim to protect environment. On the auspicious day, the children of the school will plant 50 saplings on two acres of barren land of Imliya village, near Bhojpur temple in Raisen district.

These saplings are of fruits, vegetables and flowers. Interestingly, these saplings will be given names. They will be named after children of village so that villagers will take care of plants properly.

Shibani Ghosh, the founder of the museum school, told Free Press, “Mother earth has given a lot to us. Now it is time to give back to her. So, we decided to celebrate Christmas as ‘Treesmas’ this year. This Christmas, children are going to gift something to mother earth by planting 50 saplings of fruits, vegetables and flowers at Imiliya village on the bank of Betwa river near Bhojpur temple.”

She said that the best part is that the villagers will take care of these plants. “We organised an orientation programme in mid November to motivate the villagers to join us,” Ghosh said. The museum school will put up tree guards to protect the plants from cattle.