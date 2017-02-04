Bhopal: Children biggest victims of broken marriages says Archbishop

BHOPAL: The fourth day of the 29th Plenary Assembly of Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) began with an exhortation of the Archbishop Leo Cornelio to families to respect unity, purity and propriety of marriage. He said, “Couples must respect the sacrament of marriage”.

He said, “A cruelty done to others inflicts our conscience and our soul. Fear destroys peace of mind and peacefulness of family; and which in turn divides family.” He added: “Marriages are easily broken today due to faithlessness of couples and wrong understanding and interpretation of freedom. The children would be the victims of the negligence of husband and wife towards their marital duties.”

A Family Commission App For android phones was launched by the CCBI family commission.The commission for women tries to help the women who are deprived of their basic human rights and education through church and other agencies. Women who are facing threats and violence in families, schools, colleges, at work places and roads are educated and empowered through various programmes.

Cultural programme at BSSS

A cultural programme was organised in the evening, in BSSS College to honour the CCBI participants from all over the country. “Education is the best weapon to solve the crises of life,” said Telesphore Cardinal Toppo, Archbishop of Ranchi, in his presidential address at the programme. He said, “Education brings about creative changes in the society that ultimately result in nation building.”