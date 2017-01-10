NARSINGHPUR: Honeybee attack on the labours who came from Seoni-Malwa for harvesting sugar cane at village Sagoni, Khurd, near by Narsinghpur. When the farmers were harvesting the crop suddenly honeybee attacked on them and bites them. They were Sanjay Thakur, 2 years old, Chhotu Thakur, Sachin Thakur 3 years old, Idvvati Thakur. 108 reached the spot on the information, EMT Kamlesh Yadav and Pilot Shaikh Islam helped them to admit in the district hospital.
Bhopal: Child labourers suffer honeybee attack
