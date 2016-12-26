Bhopal: Child dies at Hamidia, parents accuse med staff of negligence

BHOPAL: Two days after the CM’s visit to Hamidia Hospital, a child died in the hospital after which the parents of the deceased created ruckus accusing the medical staff of negligence leading to death of the child. Radheshyam, resident of Nehru Nagar, admitted his 22-day-old son to Kamla Nehru Children Hospital. He alleged that due to the hospital’s lack of facilities his son died. According to reports, the children are taken from SNCU to medicine department for check up which is at a distance of around 300 meters. The doctors of paediatric department refused to comment on the issue. Even after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to Hamidia Hospital, there was a major reshuffle in the offices of the hospital management and medical education department, but there was no change in the condition of the hospital and patients still faced problems. Since last two days, collector and commissioner visited the hospital and monitored the facilities but as of now there are not much changes in the facilities.