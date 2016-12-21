Bhopal: Child artistes are like little saplings says Vijay Shah

The national-level competitions of the three-day-long ‘National Balrang 2016’ began on Tuesday at IGRMS. The programme has been jointly organised by the IGRMS and the directorate of public instructions.

The event was inaugurated by Kunwar Vijay Shah, minister for school education. In his address the minister compared child artistes with little saplings. Director of IGRMS, Prof. Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri in his welcome address highlighted how the Manav Sangrahalaya is working towards conserving Tribal and folk culture.

After formal inauguration, folk dance competition begins with Hojagiri dance presented by students from Tripura. The Kashmir team presented Gatka dance, Gujarat presented Garba dance, Madhya Pradesh presented Gangaur, Maharashtra team presented Banjara dance and Bihar presented Jat Jartan dance. The Drums dance by Dadra Nagar Haveli, Singfo by Arunachal Pradesh, Badhawa by Haryana, Janpda dance by Karnataka, Maruni dance by Sikkim, patriotic by Aandhr Pradesh, Bagarumba by Assam, Mao dance by Manipur, Himachal Pradesh presented Himanchali folk dance, Panthi dance by Chhattisgarh, Gusadhi by Telangana, Bhangra by Chandigarh, Kolmali by Kerala, and finally Mixed folk dance by Tamil Nadu. School students from about 50 districts from 25 different states and union territories of the country are participating in this programme.