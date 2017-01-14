Bhopal: Chief Minister to launch ‘Anandam’ today

BHOPAL: A programme titled ‘Anandam’ will be organised in all districts across the state on Saturday. It will be organised at TT Stadium in the state capital. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chief guest.

Arrangements have been made for live telecast of Chouhan’s address to all district headquarters. Anandam centres are being set up at each district headquarter to develop feeling of responsibility towards society and taking care of each other. The poor and the needy would be provided things of their needs.

These things would be made available at Anandam centres by well-to-do families. People’s representatives, self-help institutions and citizens have been appealed to get things, which they feel not having any use, to deposit them in their nearest Anandam centre.