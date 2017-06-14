Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet kin of dead farmers today

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would fly to Mandsaur on Wednesday to meet the families of farmers who were killed in police firing there. He will stay for a night at Mandsaur and will return to the capital after taking part in the School Chalo Abhiyam at Jaora on Thursday.

Chouhan would visit Laudh, Badwan, Piplyamandi, Barkhedpanth and Budha villages. He will also visit Neemuch district, where he will meet the kin of the dead farmers. In view of the chief minister’s visit, the administration may lift section 144 from the district. Among others, Rahul Gandhi, Kamalnath, Digvijay Singh and on Tuesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia were not allowed to enter Mandsaur. The minister incharge of the district Archana Chitnis also had to return to Bhopal without meeting the kin of the farmers. Chouhan will be first top politician to visit the homes of the farmers.