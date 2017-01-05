Bhopal: Chief Minister proposes, commissioner disposes

BHOPAL: ICDS commissioner Pushplata Singh has sent a proposal to the principal secretary woman and child development JN Kansotia, ignoring chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s wish to overhaul the system of supply of nutritious food for children across the state. Chouhan had clearly stated in a meeting that current arrangements related to supply of nutritious food will be changed.

Commissioner Singh has proposed that Mahila Mandals, self-help groups, public sector undertakings and other companies should be allowed to take part in the tender process, which is to begin from April 1.

Chouhan had formed a high-powered committee for recommending a new system for supply of nutritious food. The committee had minister for woman and child development Archana Chitnis, health minister Rustam Singh, additional chief secretary, planning, Deepak Khandekar, principal secretary, health, Gauri Singh and principal secretary, JN Kansotia as members.

The committee, in its report, had recommended new arrangements for supply of nutritious food from April 1, allowing self-help groups, Mahila Mandals and PSUs having their own manufacturing plants to participate in the tendering process. A committee headed by commissioner, ICDS was constituted to prepare the tender documents. The committee, instead of preparing tender document, submitted proposal that goes against the recommendations of the panel that comprised ministers and top officers. Principal secretary has now sent the report of commissioner back and has asked her to prepare tender document in accordance with wish of committee comprising of ministers.

The committee of ministers had recommended making arrangements from January 1. The high court had put stay on this recommendation. According to Kansotia, interim arrangements could not be made due to high court’s stay order. He said preparations to award new tenders from April 1 are being made.

He said an application for early hearing in this case has also been filed in the high court.