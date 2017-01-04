BHOPAL : Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT) MP and CG Abrar Ahmed has been transferred to Delhi in the same capacity. He will continue to hold the charge of MP and CG also.
Bhopal: : Chief Commissioner of Income Tax moved to Delhi
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 04, 2017 12:34 pm
Tagged with: and CG Abrar Ahmed CCIT ccit has been transferred to Delhi Chief Commissioner of Income Tax MP
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Arunachal politics a game of musical chairs
In these times when defection of less than one-third of the legislators of a party stands outlawed under the Anti-Defection…
Bengaluru police failed to curb rowdies in time
It is unfortunate indeed that Bengaluru, which was an oasis of tranquillity and of well-managed law and order in yesteryears,…
Will Italy be next to quit Euro-zone?
The third largest economy in EU is on its economic knees. Plagued with anaemic growth, unemployment, corruption and frightening crisis…
The demon in demonetisation
The entire burden of the 2017 assembly elections has been placed on the PM's Atlas-like shoulders. Is that fair? Should…
BCCI top brass sack must not go in vain
The Supreme Court verdict removing Anurag Thakur as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and…