Bhopal: : Chief Commissioner of Income Tax moved to Delhi

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 04, 2017 12:34 pm
BHOPAL : Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT) MP and CG Abrar Ahmed has been transferred to Delhi in the same capacity. He will continue to hold the charge of MP and CG also.

