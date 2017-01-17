Bhopal: Chetan d Snapper has an eye for photo-ops

BHOPAL: Eighteen-year-old Chetan Pathak is a classic example of the age-old maxim “Where there is will there is a way”. Photography is his hobby since a tender age. The hobby turned into a passion and the teenage photographer persuaded his mother to buy a Canon DSLR camera worth Rs 45,000 for him.

Pathak, who is grade 12 student in Roseal Public Higher Secondary School, has clicked around 5,000 photographs so far, mostly of natural scenes and wild and other animals. Out of them, he has selected 150 as his “best photos” and uploaded them on Instagram, signing as Chetan d snapper. And he is getting good response from photography lovers.

Sharing his experiences with Free Press Journal, Pathak says, “Since childhood, I was interested in photography and gradually my interest turned into a hobby and now it has become a passion. I first clicked photos when I was in class eight using my Xolo android phone. Gradually, I started getting appreciation from my friends and that was a great encouragement,” adding that “photography is my passion not profession. I want to make career in management but to understand photography techniques, I will do some photography course after passing 12 exam.”

“I love to do nature, wildlife and micro photography. I like to click black and white pictures which are called monochrome photographs in photography jargon. because they present the subject in a much better way. Mostly I capture photographs from our surrounding. I have uploaded some photographs like Manuabhan Tekri, trigger of Vanya Vihar, birds, cats , dogs et al on Instagram,” said the commerce student whose other hobbies are playing football, bike riding, car drifting, listening to EDM (electronic dance music) adding that ” I’m planning to hold my solo exhibition in the coming days.”