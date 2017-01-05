Bhopal: Check stray animals around airport to prevent accidents says Shrivastava

BHOPAL: Divisional commissioner Ajatshatru Shrivastava, in a meeting of Raja Bhoj Airport Environment Management Committee, held here on Wednesday, directed the officials to continuously monitor movements of stray animals around the Airport. Stray animals could be a reason of accident at the Airport. Collector Nishant Warwade, SP headquarters, IP Arjaria, flight lieutenant Akashdeep Mathur, Rakesh Bahri and other officials were present.

Directives to check the movements of stray animals and birds around the Airport were given. Bhopal Municipal Corporation officials were instructed to get shops selling meat in open in the areas near to Airport removed, maintain proper drainage system and ensure disposal of waste. Forest department officials were instructed to perform search of animals in the morning for one week at the Airport.

Divisional commissioner also asked to prepare a proposal related to providing city vehicle service from Airport.

He said BMC and Airport officials should work in coordination to finalise the proposal of vehicle service. He instructed that security guards posted at the Airport should advise people, who come to take and drop travelers, to park their respective vehicles in the parking lot. Airport authority’s security staff will be given police force for coordination.