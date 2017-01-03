Bhopal: Charges on POS sales back; traders say they have no option

BHOPAL: After demonetisation, the transaction charges realised by banks from merchants were waived till December 31. But now the sellers using POS machines for accepting payments will again have to pay these charges, known as Merchant Discount Rate (MDR).

The banks are yet not clear whether the rates have been reduced. Saurabh Patkar, ICICI bank, POS coordinator said, “The merchants will now have to pay the MDR but I am not sure about the rates yet because we have not received anything in writing as of now”.

The sellers, on the other hand, are not even aware about the charges. Most of them only know that the banks charge certain percentage of the sale proceeds but they are unclear about the rates.

Narayan Sharma, owner of a general store in New Market said that he is aware that the banks charge for each transaction made through debit or credit cards but he is not aware how much is it. “Even if the government reduces or increases the percentage, we will have to use POS machines because people don’t have adequate cash”.

A garment seller Mahesh said, “The government should definitely reduce the charges because right now we are paying a good percentage of the sales to banks.”