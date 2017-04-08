Bhopal: Chanderi Fest begins at new venue

CHANDERI: The government-sponsored ‘Chanderi Festival’ began on Friday with a grand inaugural function after uprooting the shopkeepers from the Ma Jageshwari Mela premises. Originally, the Fest was to be held at Chanderi Fort. However, the organisers had not taken requisite permissions from the archaeology department. Hence, after three years, the venue was shifted to the Ma Jageshwari Mela premises.

On the first day of the festival, Sanjiv and Manish presented their Dhrupad recital. The santoor recital of Solanki and tabla recital of Ramendra Singh drew appreciation from the audience. Ashoknagar collector VS Jamod, along with his team, is working hard to ensure success of the event. SDO Shiv Singh Bhadoria, TI Ashok Singh Tomar and CMO KK Pateria are also maintaining a vigil on the arrangements for the fest.