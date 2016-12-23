Bhopal: Champs carnival of the Champs Fun School concludes

HOSHANGABAD: Champs carnival of The Champs Fun School concluded on Wednesday. The chief guest of the programme was collector Avinash Lavania.

The little kids put up an excellent performance. The programme included cultural programmes in which the kids were dressed in colourful clothes.

There were so many competitions organised at the school level like dish decoration, flower, salad decoration, cooking competition. Science exhibition, fancy dress, solo dance, food stalls etc. the prize were also distributed by Pronoti Chattarjee, Medha Lavania, Nirja Faujdar and Bharti Agrawal.

Little children had given the dance performance in attractive dresses; state level children give karate performance. Collector praised them and encourages the children to go ahead. Principal Ashish Chattarjee welcomed the guests. The in- charge of the programme was vice principal Meha Shrivastav and Reena Malviya and it was compered by Priyanka Tiwari and Jagmit Kaur Anand.

The programme was concluded successfully in which the school staff gave their contribution.