Bhopal: CEO’s office denies appointing experts from Gujarat to check EVMs

Bhopal: The office of the chief electoral officer claims that they haven’t appointed any experts from Gujarat to check the EVMs, on Monday. On Sunday, the leader of opposition had filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India that 16 experts from Gujarat had been appointed in the state.

The ECI had forwarded the complaint to the CEO Madhya Pradesh, the office of the CEO filed the reply that the 144 members divided into 112 teams were appointed by the ECI to check the ‘first level checking’ of the EVMs. These teams are conducting the randomisation of the machines since June 22. The list provided by the ECI has only the names and the mobile numbers of the engineers, importantly no residential address had been given in the list.

It is informed that it is not possible to provide the domicile of the engineers from the Bhopal office. LoP Ajay Singh had alleged that16 EVM experts from the state Gujarat had came to Madhya Pradesh and were conducting randomisation of the EVMs. He raised the issue that if the state wanted to conduct a free, fair and transparent election in the state, these experts from Gujarat should be removed.

BJP leader refutes Congress’ allegation

Bharatiya Janata Party chief state spokesman Dr Deepak Vijayvargiya, terming the statement of leader of opposition Ajay Singh as irresponsible, said it was highly unfortunate that Congress is doing politics on the experts of EVMs. Dr Vijayvargiya said the allegation of leader of opposition, that EVM experts were called from a specific state, was insult to the federal spirit of democracy.

He said election commission was a constitutional body and due to its objectivity, Indian democracy is seen with honour across the world. Vijayvargiya claimed that Congress wanted to involve election commission into controversy. He further said Congress, by raising questions, was declining the credibility of constitutional institutions.