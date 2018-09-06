Bhopal: CEO association on mass leave from September 12-14, demand pay parity

Bhopal: Association of Chief Executive Officers (CEO) has decided to go on mass leave for three days from September 12-14 demanding pay parity with their counterparts. State president of the association, Bupesh Gupta said, “Implementing state pay commissions’ recommendation would hardly put additional burden of Rs 2 crore on state exchequer.”

He added that there are 313 CEO in MP besides same number of Block Development Officers. Gupta said that there are overall around 700 officers of this cadre.

“We have met several ministers and officers but no one is ready to listen to our grievance. State Pay Commission had recommended revising our pay from Rs 6500 to Rs 8000 basic. The report was tabled in state assembly in 2010 but government didn’t pay heed to the report and our demand, probably because we are less in numbers,” said Gupta.

He warned, “If the association does not get any response from the government in these three days of mass leave then a rally would be organised in the state capital on 18 September along with panchayat sachivs. Complimenting CEOs cadre on their contribution, Gupta said in a press release that MP got top ranking in PM housing scheme and PM Swachh Bharat Mission because of their hard work.

Almost threatening the government, the association said that they have their outreach in up to 23,000 gram panchayats and that their power should not be underestimated by the government. The association would demand pay revision before implementation of model code of conduct.