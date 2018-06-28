Bhopal: CEO asks electoral officers to be prepared for taking strict decisions

Bhopal: State chief electoral officer Salina Singh asked the election officers to prepare themselves to face any situation. Many a time during elections, instances come when one has to take strict decision, so all the election officers should prepare themselves to be ready to face such a situation, said Singh addressing a workshop.

The State CEO was addressing a workshop on Wednesday of all district collectors (election officer) and deputy election officer who have been called to brief them about the EVM and VVPAT

The election officials of the state have started preparing for the impending Assembly elections slated later this year. The workshop was attended by the representatives of Bharat Electronics Limited Bangalore and other coordinator and supervisor posted in the state. The BEL has been assigned the task of manufactured EVMs.

“Ensure that elections shall be conducted in free and fair manner, if a small incident or issue occurred it affect the entire election process, so be careful in holding the electionsm,” Singh told the delegates. She asked them to prepare the deployment plan with the help of the superintendent of police.

In the elections the new version of EVM the M-3 will be used for the elections and in all 230 constituencies the VVPAT will be used. She informed that ‘election rath’ will reach every district to give information about the EVM and VVPAT. The first level checking (FLC) in 10 districts has been started and in the remaining districts the work of FLC will be started very soon.

She asked to rationalise the polling stations, as till date only in only 13 districts has completed. They have been told to send the staff requirement to conduct free and fair polls. Importantly she asked to prepare the voter list which should have transparency and free from all faults.

The deputy CEO of Karnataka V Raghvendra and national level master trainer Ahamad Siddiqe gave the complete information about the EVM and VVPAT. Raghvendra informed that the EVM is fully secured and temper free, he asked them to impart complete information to all the political parties.