Bhopal: Centre’s old schemes figure in municipal budget

Gwalior: The old schemes of the central government have figured in 2018-19 budget of Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC). Often, GMC indulges in self-praise by citing developmental works it undertook under Amrit and Smart City project. Mayor Vivek Shejwalkar, presenting his fourth budget during his second term, reiterated his commitment towards city’s development and presented details of various schemes of central and state governments.

The budget mentioned the work done for providing drinking water, sewage, park and city transport. As far as basic amenities are concerned, the work on scheme to the tune of Rs 386 crore related to supply of drinking water will be launched. It includes works related to setting up of a new water treatment plant with a capacity of 160 MLD, 43 new water tanks and laying of pipe lines.

To improve sewerage system, projects worth Rs 547.79 crore under Amrit Yojana will be launched. Four sewage treatment plants will be constructed and sewer lines will be laid. They will be completed in two years. Under Amrit Yojana, parks will be developed at Deendayal Nagar and Katighati at a cost of Rs 2.74 crore. The work will complete in nine months.

For city’s beautification, works will be taken up at Bejataal, Jalvihar, Shankaracharya Park (Italian Garden), Laxmibai Samadhi and Phoolbagh area at a cost of Rs 18.50 crore. A scheme allocating Rs 7.06 crore for a digital museum and Rs 9-crore project for renovation of old building of GMC headquarters at Bara and expansion of museum have been launched. There is a proposal to set up a modern bus stand near Regional Park at Bhind Road. The process to get new foot over-bridges under public-private partnership in two areas in the city is underway.

The construction work of 100 bus stops on PPP mode in various areas of the city is also underway. Also, there is a proposal to get a CNG pump constructed to reduce pollution caused by vehicles.