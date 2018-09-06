Bhopal: Centre seeks report on rising protest of upper castes in state

Bhopal: Central government is concerned over the continuous rise in agitations of the upper castes in Madhya Pradesh. Home department has been asked to submit a report on the agitations and the ‘Bandh’ called on Thursday.

The amendment brought by the Central government on SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has led to rise in country-wide resentment. Protests have been going on against the amendments in the Act in many parts of the state.

Information has been sought from the State government about the security arrangements and measures to deal with any untoward situation. They have been asked to ensure that the agitation do not take violent turn unlike farmers’ agitation. The state government, considering the Mandsaur firing incident, has not asked for force deployment from any central agency so far.

A country-wide ‘bandh’ has been called by the upper castes on Thursday but it would have its highest impact in Madhya Pradesh. Gwalior has become the hub of the agitation. Upper caste and OBC members participated in a meeting on Wednesday in Gwalior.

Gwalior-Chambal region had witnessed a large-scale violence on April 2 this year during the ‘bharat bandh’ called by Dalit groups. he area since then has been considered sensitive. Central government is monitoring every development as it fears that agitation, brewing in the state, might spread to the other parts of the country.