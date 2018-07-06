Bhopal central prison break: Departmental inquiry in progress, officials get postings at jail headquarters

Bhopal: Even before the single-member Commission probing the SIMI jailbreak case had tabled its report; the government had given clean chit to all 10 suspended jail officials and reinstated them. The Commission chaired by retired judge SK Pandey in its report, presented 10 days back, has indicted 10 jail department officials holding them responsible for the jail break.

The government even disregarded the findings of the preliminary probe which had also charged the jail officials of negligence. Interestingly, Shivraj Singh Chouhan government ordered their reinstatement, even when a departmental enquiry is in progress against them.

Eight suspected SIMI activists had escaped from Bhopal Central jail on October 31, 2016. Very next morning they were gunned down by police in Mankikheri area. All the officials were reinstated even before the probe report was put up before the government; on the contrary, in Mandsaur farmers killing case, the government reinstated the officials after they were given clean-chit by in probe report. The Mandsaur case probe report, which was put before the Cabinet, has not being tabled in Assembly or made public.

Negligence of 10 jail department officers and other staff had come to fore in the preliminary inquiry conducted by ADG jail Sudhir Sahi. The ADG had charged the then DIG Jail Mansharam Patel, Bhopal central jail superintendent Akhilesh Tomar, additional superintendent AS Sengar, assistant superintendent Vivek Paraste, deputy superintendent (administration) Alok Vajpyee, deputy superintendent Laxman Singh Bhadoria, head warder Anandilal and three warders including rifle guards.

On the basis of the report, the officials were suspended and departmental enquiry (DE) was instituted against them. However, just after a year, all the suspended officials and staff were reinstated even when DE is still on. The departmental inquiry is being conducted by ADG jail GR Meena. The reinstated officials have been posted at jail headquarters and are performing their duties.

Officials were suspended to ensure that they in no way were able to influence the probe, however, with their reinstatement, the fear of them affecting the inquiry cannot be ruled out. Interestingly, the officer probing the case is also posted in the same headquarters, where these officials have been shifted.

Even justice Pandey Commission has made adverse comment against the jail department, he stated that the state government should appoint a committee to examine the security measures to stop repetition of incident of absconding or escaping of persons from jail.

The department of jail had no institution to its own to impart an effective training to its officers and staff, the report had said. On the line of Punjab, the state government should endeavour to provide a training institute to the department of jail, it added Importantly the Commission wrote, the department of jail should be made the part of the department of home so as to maintain a better coordination.