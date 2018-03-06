Bhopal: Central Jail inmates assault police team seven cops, including two SIs injured

Bhopal: A gang of six under trials assaulted a police team at Bhopal Central Jail on Monday leaving two sub inspectors, one ASI and four constables injured. The jail inmates led by a murder accused Shadab Quarashi attacked the police team, which was taking them to court for hearing. Shadab punched SI Vinod Panthi multiple times and broke his tooth. Police have booked six jail inmates for assaulting cops.

The jailer Priyadarshan Shrivastava informed that the incident occurred when the under trials were being escorted to the court for the hearing. As per daily routine, the inmates were frisked as they were leaving the jail premises. The first round of search which was conducted inside the jail passed off peacefully. However, during the second round of the search, which is conducted by police party responsible for the transportation of the accused to the court, the inmates got aggressive and attacked the cops.

While the policemen were conducting the search, under trial Shadab started arguing with one of the constables. Before anyone could understand anything, five other inmates joined Shadab and started thrashing the constables, the jailer said.

Shadab and others attacked policemen and jail guards with blows, fists and punches when they tried to overpower the inmates.

In the assault SI Vinod Panthi’s teeth were broken, while SI Pawan Sen, ASI Sobran Singh and four constables also sustained injuries. The jail administration has filed a complaint with Gandhi Nagar police against Shadab, Abdul Nayem, Danish, Parvez and Aslam. Police have registered a case under section 294,353,323,333,186,506 and 34 of IPC and 3-2-5 of SC/ST act against them.