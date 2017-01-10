Bhopal: Central Bank of India holds Biz review meet

BHOPAL: A two-day business review meeting of Central Bank of India was held on Monday. Field general manager, Ajay Vyas headed the meeting attended by all zonal managers, district managers and law officers. Vyas in the meeting discussed in detail about the action plan to achieve the set targets. He directed to make efforts to increase retail loans. Information about UPI, USSD, AIPS, e-wallet and swap machine was given in order to promote cashless transactions. Law officers were also asked to get NPA accounts settled.