Bhopal: CBSE re-exam order leaves students jittery, parents tensed

Bhopal: CBSE’s decision to hold re-examination of Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers amid reports of paper leak have left students stressed and their parents worried.

Will it be tough or easy? Is the question cropping up in every student’s mind. Teachers are motivating the students to remain positive and school are also planning to conduct counselling for retest. We are worried and don’t know what will happen in the next paper and how will it be, said students while talking to Free Press

Excerpts:

Students reopens books, ponders whether it be tough or easy?

Pranay Khare, student, class 10

I was shocked to hear the news of paper leak when I reached home after Math paper on Saturday. The paper was good. I was expecting 70 out of 80. The news was shocking for me especially because I am an equestrian and I had to go Bangalore to take part in a competition on April 2. But due to paper leak, I have to cancel my reservation. Now, I will have to start from the beginning. Don’t know what will happen.

Kanupriya, student, class 10

I became relaxed after taking Maths paper. The paper was good. But in the evening, my father informed that the paper has leaked. I was shocked hearing it. I was planning to visit Panchmarhi. Now, I have to start studying once again after taking break of three days. I will have to read all books again.

Shayam Marskole, student, class 12

I took the paper of economics on March 26 and heard the news of paper leak on March 28. I felt very bad.

Our last paper was of Physical Education. Besides, I have also filled the form of CLAT and Hotel management and their exam will held in April. Now I will have to divide the time. I have started doing revision. The paper was average. I have attempted all questions but don’t know what will happen. I is giving me headache.

Shiv Pratap Singh, student, class 12

No doubt, stress has increased. After the paper, I was feeling relaxed. I have also filled the form of CPT and the exam date is also in April. We were planning to go somewhere. The paper was good. I have started preparing but I am scared that how the next paper will be? It is also shocking for me because generally we hear about paper leak problem in MP Board exams and not in CBSE. I don’t know how it happened?

Teachers motivate students, schools for counselling for retest

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, principal, Bal Bhawan School

It is really demoralising. It was last paper and students was in relax mood. Students already hate Maths. As we got circular from CBSE regarding paper leak, we informed students as well as parents through mail and Whatsapp. No doubt, after getting the news, the students are tensed. We are ready to do counselling for retest if it is needed.

Shailesh Zope, principal, Anand Vihar School

Definitely, it is shocking news for students. But we should go with positive mind. They should start preparation with positive hope. We should be ready for everything in life. So there is no need to take any stress. If we find that our students are in stress, we will do counselling for retest.

Preeti Praveen Khare, parent

No doubt, stress has increased for both children and parents. It was unexpected. During children’s exam, we can’t engage ourselves with other works. Our son is an international player and he has to maintain both. He has fixed schedule. But due to this, he has to change his plan. It is like mentally harassment for children. I don’t know how it happened. CBSE should have maintained its secrecy.