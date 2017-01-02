Bhopal: CBI special court convicts NHDC supplier of using forged documents

BHOPAL: The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Indore has convicted the supplier of the Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation, in the case of using forged documents and supplying them without proper technical evaluation. The convict has been sentenced three years of imprisonment.

CBI, Bhopal Branch had registered a case against the supplier and the three officials of Indira Sagar Power Station of NHDC, Khandwa including senior manager (P&C), SL Shrivastava, manager (works) AK Tembhare, assistant manager finance Umakant Rai and supplier Rajendra Sakre, the proprietor of Sakre Group situated in Nagpur.

It was alleged that the persons had entered into criminal conspiracy with each other and indulged in corrupt practices in awarding the tenders issued by the Indira Sagar Power Station, Khandwa on the basis of forged documents without any verification of its genuineness and conducting proper technical evaluation.

The case was registered under sections 120B, 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC and section 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of PC Act, 1988 on August 22, 2014 against the four.

After completion of investigation, a charge sheet was submitted in the Court of Special Judge for CBI Cases, Indore against Rajendra Sakre.

Accused Rajendra Sakre has been convicted in three various cases, the court sentenced imprisonment and the penalty of Rs 30,000 on the accused, the convict will serve three years of imprisonment.