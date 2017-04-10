Bhopal: CBI registers case against bank manager, private firm in Rs 43.77 crore fraud

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against the branch manager of Canara Bank Jabalpur including a private firm and its four directors, on Sunday. The investigation agency has made raids at five places in the state.

The Canara Bank has filed the complaint for the alleged fraud around Rs 43.77 crore with the bank by a private firm. CBI have registered the under section 120 B, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477A of IPC and under section 13(2) 13(1)(d) of PC Act on a complaint from Canara Bank relating to an alleged fraud. The fraud was committed by a Jabalpur based private firm and its four directors and the then branch in-charge and unknown others. An alleged loss of around Rs. 43.77 crore was caused to the complainant bank.

It was further alleged that the said accused in conspiracy with each other availed credit facilities from Canara bank, on the basis of fake and fabricated documents. The funds disbursed by the bank were siphoned off, causing wrongful loss to the bank. Searches were conducted on Sunday at five places including residence and official premises of accused at Jabalpur and Rewa. In the raid incriminating documents were seized, whereas the further investigation in the cases is continuing.