Bhopal: CBI plans to move court against pvt medical colleges

Bhopal: The Central Bureau of Investigation is planning to move court against private medical colleges, which had figured in Vyapam PMT-2013 scam. Earlier, the investigating agency had found involvement of private medical colleges in PMT-2012 scam.

According to sources, CBI has found several irregularities in 2013 pre-medical test (PMT) conducted by Vyapam, which is called MP Professional Examination Board.

The CBI has already submitted the charge sheet into PMT-2012 scam against 26 officials of four private medical colleges, many of whom are in jail. The CBI has not charge sheeted any private medical college in PMT-2013 scam.

According to sources, about 200 admissions were given against norms in the private medical colleges. The CBI had obtained evidence to this effect from Admission and Fees Regulatory Committee (AFRC). Six private medical colleges had given admission to 721 students from 2010 to 2013 whose names were not given by Directorate of Medical Education.

The AFRC had cancelled the admission post PMT-2013 and had imposed penalty of Rs 13.10 crore on private medical colleges after dismissing their plea. On May 21, 2015, AFRC had stated in its order that the colleges committed irregularities since 2010 and therefore there is no point to decide the petition in their favour.

The private colleges had filled a large number of state quota seats on the cut off date on September 30, 2013, through college level counselling and granted admission to candidates other than those forwarded by DME.