Bhopal: CBI nabs Vyapam accused Dilip Gupta

Bhopal: Dilip Gupta- an accused in of Vyapam PMT 2012 was arrested by the CBI team from Anuppur on Wednesday. Gupta will be presented in the special court of CBI Bhopal on Thursday. Gupta was earlier arrested by the CBI and was on bail, but after the bail he was not appearing during the hearing. He is a native of Sagar district.

Dilip Gupta was hiding at his in-laws house in Anuppur, the police raided the house in morning around 7 am. After the arrest he was presented in the local court, now on Thursday he will be presented in the Bhopal Court.