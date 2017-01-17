Bhopal: CBI files charge-sheet against four accused in Vyapam cases

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed charge-sheet under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC and section 3 and 4 (D) of MP Recognized Examinations Act, 1937 against four accused persons, including candidate and solver in the court of special magistrate, Gwalior on Monday.

CBI took over the investigation of the case registered at Police Station Kampoo, Gwalior on the allegations of cheating by impersonation in Police Constable Recruitment Test Examination (second) 2013. It was further alleged that the solver had appeared in the examination in place of accused candidate.

The solver was also carrying the photo ID of accused Candidate. During verification in the examination hall, the solver was caught by the invigilators as.

The Court has sent the four accused persons to judicial custody and the next hearing of the case will be held on January 25.