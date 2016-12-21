Bhopal: Cash stash found in BJP leader’s house

BHOPAL: Income tax (I-T) sleuths raided residence and office of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and BJP leader Sushil Vaswani on Tuesday. He is also a director of Mahanagar Nagrik Sahakari Bank. The raids were conducted following a tip off that post-demonetisation he had illegally exchanged old notes. The raids were continuing till reports last came in. The sleuths also conducted a survey of the bank concerned.

Vaswani’s wife Kiran Vaswani is the bank’s chairperson. Vaswani was chairman of State Cooperative Housing Federation.

Sources said that the I-T department were tipped off that Vaswani and his relatives had exchanged crores of old notes through the bank. Vaswani is said to have got a large sum in cash deposited in bank accounts of his family members.

Sources in I-T department said crores of rupees were deposited in the bank between November 8 and 15. Sources said the bank was also exchanging old notes. The team, which raided Vaswani’s house has seized old and new notes worth lakhs of rupees. Diamond, gold and silver jewellery too has been recovered and are being evaluated. The raids at Vaswani’s residence situated at Laxman Nagar, Bairagarh, Sudarshan Palace Hotel at Lalghati and MP Nagar, his factory and office and Mahanagar Bank began at 7 am .

Revenue minister Umashankar Gupta, RSS senior leader Shashibhai Seth too are in the board of directors of the bank. Several BJP leaders, representing Sindhi community, are also directors of the bank.

I-T team is probing the quantum of money deposited by each account holder in the bank. Sources said crores of rupees were transferred into the bank accounts which were dead prior to demonetisation. Irregularities were committed while exchanging old notes. Identity cards of people were also misused. I-T team is hopeful of unearthing a scam of exchanging old notes in the city.

From bus conductor to billionaire

Sushil Vaswani, who has been associated with the RSS for long, worked as bus conductor in Madhya Pradesh Road Transport Corporation. His family members were also associated with BJP. Vaswani is a MISA detainee. He owns properties worth billions in and around Bhopal and Bairagarh. He has three hotels, an automobile showroom and tanker and container factories. Besides, he is also a supplier. Vaswani has three brothers namely Naresh, Suresh and Harish, who work with him. His daughter-in-law Deepa is a corporator and zone president.