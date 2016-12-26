Bhopal: Carnival funfair at Dhar Public School

Dhar: The annual sports week was celebrated at Dhar Public School here from December 14 to December 20. Under the programme, an attractive carnival funfair was also organised at Darbargarh Palace, in which the school students took part with great enthusiasm. They participated in various competitions like food-stalls, game-stalls, horse riding, motor-riding, Mickey Mouse and dance competitions.

Chief guest of the programme was president of District Press Club Pt Chhotu Shastri. During the function, director of school, Dhar Maharaj Hemant Singh Pawar, Shaila Raje Pawar and principal Thomas Sebastian were also present. Pawar’s dharm-guru Afzal Warasi was special guest on this occasion. Warasi congratulated and blessed the students for achieving success in the competitions. The vote of thanks was proposed by manager of the school USP Thakur.