Bhopal: Car-borne men booked for harassing girls

BHOPAL: On complaint of two girls, police have registered a case against unidentified car-borne men on charges of harassment at MP Nagar. According to police, the complainant girls are residing at a private hostel in MP Nagar area zone 1.

The incident occurred when on the girls had gone to have meals on Saturday night.

As they were walking towards their hostel, a few men on car chased them and also passed lewd comments on them. When the girls objected to their acts, the men hurled abuses at them. The girls reached police outpost located in the area and apprised the cops of the incident. They also provided the car number. Police have registered a case and has launched a hunt to trace the culprits.