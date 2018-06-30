Bhopal: Car-borne attackers try to run over criminal lawyer

Bhopal: A criminal lawyer was allegedly attacked upon while he was riding his two-wheeler on Thursday night. The attackers allegedly tried to run over their car over him, however, he escaped. The lawyer suffered a leg fracture in the incident.

According to Shahjahanabad police, complainant Mohammad Shafique has identified his attackers as his landlord Hamza. Shafique is a resident of Sunrise Colony at Idgah Hills. He has taken up a flat on rent in the colony. He is a criminal lawyer and practices in the court. He told police that he has a dispute with Hamja, the owner of his rented flat where he resides.

Police said that Shafique was heading towards Budhwara on his scooter around 7:52 pm when Hamja and one other person came on Verna car and waylaid him. The lawyer lost his balance and fell on the ground. The driver allegedly tried to run the car over him, however, he escaped. The attackers then drove away.

The lawyer siffered a fracture as his leg came under the wheels. He was taken to Fracture hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Police have booked the accused under relevant Sections and looking for them. Police have also seized the car used in the incident, the car owner, however, claimed that he has no links with accused Hamja. He said that the car was driven by his driver Abdullah. He has denied knowing Hamja, cops are now looking for CCTV footage to identify the accused.